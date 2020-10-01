The US President Donald Trump has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis. The tackling of the virus pandemic in the North American country by Trump's administration did not impress the people. Ahead of the November Elections, Trump might be pinning his hopes on a vaccine to cure the disease, as a trump card for winning the elections.

Now, the president has suggested on Wednesday that McDonald's french fries are the secret behind his trademark head of hair. While going to Minneapolis on Air Force One, the US president shared a 2018 tweet from Ari Fleischer, President George W. Bush's White House press secretary, with a report by ABC that a chemical discovered in the french fries of McDonald's might be a cure for baldness.

Trump Hair Secret

"It doesn't work," Fleischer wrote, who is bald. But the commander-in-chief who is a huge fan of the food from McDonald's said he was a living proof that the french fries did cure baldness. The president who has even served the french fries to guests at the White House tweeted, "No wonder I didn't lose my hair!".

The president's architecturally sculpted mane has been a subject of fascination for a long and the last time it made the headlines was in July. As per the ABC 7 Chicago report, scientists from Japan stated that a chemical that McDonald's added to the fries for keeping the cooking oil from frothing up was discovered to regrow hair in case of mice.

The US president prefers eating fast food as he is always paranoid about getting poisoned, as per a book. Many experts had given many explanations about the signature hair of Trump but the president himself had earlier insisted in an interview with the Rolling Stone magazine that the secret was Head and Shoulders.