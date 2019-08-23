Five-time US Open champion Serena Williams will be facing 2006 winner Maria Sharapova in the first round of the 2019 US Open. Though this is the 22nd time that the two former world number ones will face each other, it is the first time they will do so at the US Open.

The mother of one child Serena has been chasing a 24th Grand Slam title and a first since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open after which she had taken a lengthy break from tennis.

The Russian star Sharapova has only managed to beat Serena twice. Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who beat Serena in the US Open final last year, starts against another Russian ace Anna Blinkova while Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova, as both play qualifiers.

In terms of the men's singles Wimbledon 2019 winner Novak Djokovic, who is also the defending champion of US Open will face Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the first round.

Check out the list for Men's and Women's singles draw:

Where to watch US Open 2019?