Conspiracy theorists all across the world believe that UFO sightings are authentic proofs of alien existence. On the other hand, some people argue that these flying entities could be secret aircraft developed by world powers like the United States, Russia, and China. Interestingly, several pilots of both commercial and military planes have reported seeing unidentified flying objects in the skies, and this has now compelled the United States Navy to introduce a new system to report UFO sightings.

Will US Navy's move unveil the real mysteries of UFO sightings?

The military believes that the system to report UFO sightings will help to unveil the mysteries surrounding these flying objects, especially at a time that is witnessing a significant rise in 'unexplained areal phenomena'.

"There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years. For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report. As part of this effort, the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities. A new message to the fleet that will detail the steps for reporting is in the draft," US Navy informed Politico.

It should be noted that this new move from the US Navy is not a direct admission that their pilots have witnessed alien spacecraft while in the sky. Instead, the United States Navy is acknowledging that there are enough strange aerial sightings witnessed by trained military officers.

A few months ago, three commercial aircraft pilots had reported UFO sighting to the Shannon Air Traffic Control in Ireland. Even though the Irish Aviation Authority started an investigation to explain this unexplained aerial phenomenon, no convincing theories were suggested by experts as of now.

A follow up to the AATIP

It was on December 16, 2017, that the Pentagon opened up about a secret investigation program that tried to uncover mysteries of UFO sightings. Details of the program initially came in Politico and New York Times, and it had compelled the Pentagon to admit the operations conducted under the secret program.

As per Pentagon, a very secret UFO search program named Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was carried out between 2007 to 2012, but several conspiracy theorists believe that the program is still on, and the government is carrying out this secretive operation undercover. Along with the surprising admission of AATIP, Pentagon also released the video of a UFO being trailed by US Navy fighter jet.

Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the video performed some unexpected maneuvers in air, and experts argued that no aircraft made with human technology could fly in the air by defying all the laws of physics.