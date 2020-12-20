A viral social media post stating the U.S. military generals will invoke martial law after Christmas has found to be fake. The post that began circulating recently claimed that the invoking of martial law was based on the Insurrection Act of 1807 and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

The post went on to claim that the martial will "include curfews to keep you safe." It also featured various hashtags including QAnon far-right conspiracy theory.

"This is the first time in our country's history that a president will be given power to control all acts of terrorism from within our borders. Donald J. Trump was the man chosen by the military to do this job," the social media post stated.

However, the message of the post is false and the U.S. military generals did not send such a message to the Americans. Trump supporters have often called for invoking of martial law alleging voter fraud in this year's presidential race. The outgoing president has claimed voter fraud without providing evidence.

Earlier this month, former national security advisor Michael Flynn called for a suspension of the Constitution and invoking martial law. Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump in November, urged the military to carry out a new election. He endorsed an ad in conservative newspaper Washington Times.

"When the legislators, courts and/or Congress fail to do their duty under the 12th Amendment, you must be ready Mr. President to immediately declare a limited form of Martial Law, and temporarily suspend the Constitution and civilian control of these federal elections, for the sole purpose of having the military oversee a national re-vote," the ad read.

The advert continued: "Failure to do so could result in massive violence and destruction on a level not seen since the Civil War. Limited Martial Law is clearly a better option than Civil War!"