'US-Funded Bio Labs': Russia Claims Anthrax, Tularemia, Other Lethal Agent Destroyed Ukraine After Invasion

US-funded bio labs were found in Ukraine, revealed Russian Defence Ministry pointing out that hazardous pathogens like plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia and other lethal diseases infecting agents were found and urgently destroyed as the Kremlin launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, said that a US-financed military biological program developed in Ukraine has been revealed during Russia's special operation in that country.

Hazardous Pathogens

"In the course of the special military operation, evidence of the Kyiv regime's hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological program finance by the US Department of Defense in Ukraine has been revealed," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.

He also stressed that information was received from employees of Ukrainian bio laboratories that especially hazardous pathogens: plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia and other lethal diseases infecting agents had been urgently destroyed on February 24.

Soon after Russia launched its offensive against Kyiv, the Ukrainian health ministry had instructed the country's all bio laboratories to destroy deadly pathogens.

Pentagon's Involvement

Konashenkov also cited the Pentagon's involvement in such activities. He noted that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon became afraid that the war could reveal secret biological experiments underway in labs in Ukraine.

"We will share the results of the analysis of the documents we have received in the near future. Some of them, in particular the Ukrainian health ministry's instruction to destroy pathogens and certificates of completion from the Kharkiv and Poltava bio laboratories we are publishing right now," the spokesperson revealed.

It came as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered the 12th day with no signs of ending soon despite the West's number of sanctions against Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the repeated requests by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for external troops' involvement in the war, the West and NATO have so far rejected to engage directly against Russia and they have agreed to not send their troops to Ukraine.