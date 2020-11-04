Violence erupted near the White House last night as tension grew during the unresolved US Presidential election as counting continued. For many hours yesterday evening, many Democrats and Republicans protested peacefully in Washington DC.

The tempers started to flare between the groups of Black Lives Matter campaigners and the counterprotesters when shouts were heard saying, "All lives matter, white lives matter". At one point a person wearing a 'Make America Great Again' shirt squared off with the protesters as he tried to get them into a fight, as per reports.

Another incident took place as a man was pushed against a chain-like fence and was surrounded. He got punched and was hit with a bat before he managed to escape. Later a group of BLM protesters came along the alleyway chanting 'move back' at some officers on bicycles.

Violence in Washington

They were able to send the police cycle away as they went forward with umbrellas. As the outcome of the election is still unresolved, the protesters from both sides vowed to stay on the streets until the results come out. At least three protesters were arrested in DC on Tuesday night and many arrests were made in Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland.

In the cities, fireworks were used and items intended to halt cars, which included nails were placed in the road. The Los Angeles Police Department stated that 40 people were arrested and 30 got citations for blocking traffic and refusing to disperse. Before the unresolved elections, the shop owners all over the country had boarded up the windows and barricaded the doors as they anticipated violence.

The DC police increased the patrols around a large fence built on the perimeter of the White House. While there was some violence, the night was quieter than what was expected, it will be interesting to see who becomes the next president of the US.