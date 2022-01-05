International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Business
Companies

US Court Revives Lawsuit Against Pfizer and 20 Other Medical Firms on Iraq Terrorism Funding Claims

Close
US terror threat

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq.

The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

Pfizer
Pfizer YouTube Grab

Representatives from the five corporate groups - AstraZeneca, GE Healthcare USA Holding, Johnson & Johnson Pfizer and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc said in a joint statement "further proceedings will show the companies are not responsible in any way."

The lawsuit revived by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was brought by family members of victims of attacks in Iraq by the Mahdi group. A federal trial judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2020.

arab league declares hezbollah a terror organisation
Lebanon's Hezbollah al-Mahdi girl scouts carry pictures of Ali Fayyad, one of Hezbollah's senior commanders who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, during his funeral in Ansar village, southern Lebanon March 2, 2016. Reuters

Lawyer Kannon Shanmugam, who argued the appeal on behalf of the companies, did not immediately comment.

The lawyer for the family members, Joshua Branson, also did not immediately comment.

What the Companies Say

Lawyers for the companies told the appeals court that they provided the Iraqi government "life-saving breast cancer treatments, hemophilia injections, ultrasounds, electrocardiogram machines, and other medical goods" after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq toppled strongman president Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Shanmugam said in court in September that a ruling against the companies "would have a severe chilling effect on the willingness of companies and non-governmental organizations to conduct essential activities, often at the government's request, in troubled regions."

READ MORE