Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that the three US Air Force planes including two B-52 bombers flew over the island after Chinese jets were seen flying over the island.

Taiwan considers the US as the most important international support. Even though they have experienced the absence of formal diplomatic ties, the US has been the main source of arms for the island. On Sunday and Monday, China's force posture on the island increased the tensions on the island. Taiwan placed their F-16s in flight to shadow the incoming Chinese bombers and fighters.

China has been flying what it calls "island encirclement" drills on-off since 2016 when Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen first took office. Beijing believes Tsai, who won re-election last month, wishes to push the island's formal independence. Tsai says Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

Details about the US planes were revealed by Taiwan

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said one U.S. MC-130, a special mission aircraft based on the C-130 Hercules transport, flew down the Taiwan Strait in a southerly direction. The two B-52 bombers skirted Taiwan's east coast, also in a southerly direction, the ministry added. Taiwan's armed forces monitored both sets of flights, and nothing out of the ordinary was observed, it said, without giving more details.

The US Air Force has a major base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, which lies close to Taiwan. China has described its exercises on Sunday and Monday as actions to guard national sovereignty. Taiwan has urged China to focus its efforts on fighting the new coronavirus rather than menacing the island.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that China's military activities had only caused anger on the island and harmed the peaceful development of relations across the strait.

"Our government will continue to adopt a pragmatic and restrained stance, prudently handle cross-strait relations, and deepen cooperation with countries with similar ideals, including the United States, in response to the rising Chinese military threat," she added.

(With inputs from agency)