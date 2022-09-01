US Choppers Breach China's Airspace; 'Leave Immediately,' Warns Beijing After US MH-60 Seahawks Crossed 12-Mile-Line 

US military choppers entered China's territorial airspace and were warned by China's PLA Air Force to leave immediately. The US Navy's Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk helicopters crossed the 12-nautical-mile line separating China's territorial sea from Taiwan on August 28, according to reports.

"I am the Chinese Air Force, you are approaching my airspace. Leave immediately, or I will intercept," warned Chinese officials at 8:14 am.

American Choppers Were Approaching China's East Coast

The US military choppers were approaching China's east coast from the Taiwan strait. An American aircraft's pilot responded to the Chinese officials warning at 8:38 am.

"I am a United States military aircraft conducting lawful military activities in international airspace and exercising these rights as guaranteed by international law. I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states," said the American pilot, according to radio broadcasts detected by military enthusiast Taiwan ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.

Leave Immediately Warns Chinese Air Force

After both sides repeated the same message over the subsequent hour, the PLA Air Force broadcaster at 10:32 a.m. could be heard saying in Mandarin and English: "This is the Chinese PLA Air Force, you have entered China's territorial airspace, a serious violation of China's sovereignty, leave immediately, leave immediately," according to the report.

Seahawk Helicopters Crossed The 12-Nautical-Mile Line

On August 29, the American choppers again entered into China's territorial airspace. Next day, on Tuesday, the Japanese military planes were also warned by Chinese Air Force over coming close to their territorial airspace.

At 8:48 am, the Chinese officials repeated their warning, "I am the Chinese Air Force, you are approaching my airspace, leave immediately, or I will intercept."

The American choppers MH-60 Seahawks are believed to be from the USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) that have entered the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. According to the reports, American warships carry two Sikorsky SH-60B or MH-60R Seahawk LAMPS III helicopters.

