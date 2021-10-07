US Army Soldier Kills His 32-Month Pregnant Wife at Fort Campbell

A mother of three and Spring Hill native was killed in Fort Campbell last month by a U.S. Army soldier stationed in Kentucky. The soldier appears to be the husband of the victim who was murdered.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, a 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier, was charged in connection with the death of his wife Meghan Santiago, as well as with the injury of their unborn child, Army officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Fort Campbell on September 27.

Tragic Death

Meghan, a native of Spring Hill, Florida, was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her alleged murder, family members said, WTSP-TV in Tampa Bay reported. She was taken off life support this week. Fortunately, the baby survived.

The Army did not say how or when Meghan died. However, a senior Army enlisted soldier who spoke on condition of anonymity told Stars and Stripes that the wife suffered a brain stem injury that left her on life support.

Case of Domestic Violence?

"Megan's death is a tragedy," Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group, (Airborne) said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation."

The couple's other two children were temporarily placed under the care of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, reported Fox News.

Santiago, a signal support systems specialist, was taken into custody on September 28 and held at the Grayson County Jail pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

Social Media Reactions

Facebook users offered an outpouring of support for Meghan. One user wrote, "What a tragic death for the pregnant woman. May her soul rest in peace." Another wrote, "I hope he gets death row."

One comment read, "One of the many heartbreaking stories. I'm furious. Every day, multiple women and children are being murdered: pushed over a cliff, strangled, stabbed, thrown out along a road in a garbage bag, drowned, machetes, run over, beaten, shot, etc. Ladies, if you are in an abusive relationship, get out. Try to be safe wherever you are. Always let someone know where you are and what is happening to you."

Another comment read, "Santiago needs A Few Good Men to give him a code red."