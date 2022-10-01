US Army Conducting Cruel Weapons Tests on Animals; Shooting Cats And Dogs Allowed By Army Medical Command, Finds PETA

The US Army is carrying out secret cruel weapon tests on animals, according to reports. Shooting cats and dogs has now been allowed by the Army Medical Research and Development Command. The military confirmed that such tests are aimed at wound experiments in animals.

A ban was imposed against the such practices in 1983 by the Pentagon. But a change was made as early as 2020, it's being publicized for the first time after the Army command turned aside a bid by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to find out how many such experiments had been conducted since the switch, according to New York Post.

A Ban Was Imposed By Pentagon Against Such Practices

PETA has filed an appeal with the U.S. Army requesting the release of public information on weapons testing that inflicts wounds on dogs, cats, monkeys, and/or marine mammals.

US Army Branch Confirmed One Such Study Protocol Existed

The military branch confirmed to the group that at least one such study protocol existed yet refused to release it, claiming that it's "classified 'in the interest of national defense or foreign policy.'" PETA also sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth urging her to reinstate the ban on such tests.

Taxpayers Deserve To Know What The US Army Is Hiding

PETA Vice President Shalin Gala stated that the taxpayers deserve to know what the U.S. Army is hiding by refusing to release details of its horrific weapon wounding experiments on animals.

Army Denied PETA's Request

"PETA is demanding that the Army ban weapon wounding tests on dogs, cats, monkeys, and marine mammals and release all non-sensitive information about these tests that it marked as 'classified'â€”a designation that speaks volumes about what animals likely endure in the Army's secret torture labs," said Gala.

The Army denied PETA's March 18, 2022, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The organization had demanded photos, videos, and other documentation relating to experiments approved by the US Army Medical Research that involve the use of a weapon that inflict wounds" on animal species.

