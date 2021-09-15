US Army Colonel Resigns Over Vaccine Mandate; Blasts Biden for 'Marxist Takeover of Military'

A US Army Lieutenant Colonel's resignation letter has grabbed attention on social media after he used it to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and what he described as the "Marxist takeover of the military."

Resigns Over Biden's 'Tyrannical' Vaccination Mandate

Lt Col Paul Douglas Hague resigned from the Army after 19 years of service and gave up his pension because he refuses President Biden's 'unethical, immoral and tyrannical' vaccine mandate.

Hague's resignation letter was shared by his wife on Twitter.

In it he wrote, "First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral and tyrannical order to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment."

"It is impossible for this so-called 'vaccine' to have been studied adequately to determine the long-term effects."

The Department of Defense (DoD) administers 17 different vaccines, as outlined in the Joint Instruction on Immunizations and Chemoprophylaxis (Secretaries of the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Transportation, 1995), for the prevention of infectious diseases among military personnel, where appropriate.

The Pentagon said last month that it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That came after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval.

'Marxist Takeover'

Hague, who is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, also highlighted many other reasons for his resignation, including an "ideologically Marxist takeover of the military and United States government' and a 'complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration".

"I would like nothing more than to continue in the Army to reach my 20 years of active federal service and retire with my pension," he wrote.

"However, I instead will join those who have served before me in pledging my Life, my Fortune, and my Sacred Honor to continue resisting the eternal and ever-mutable forms of oppression and tyranny â€“ both from enemies outside our nation's borders, and those within."

Hague also blamed the Biden administration for the suicide bombings that took place in Kabul in which 13 U.S. service members were killed, saying the President also "undoubtedly set our nation up for many more attacks both in Afghanistan and within our own borders," according to the Daily Mail.

Social Media Reactions

Many internet users slammed Hague for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine while others hailed him for speaking against the Biden administration. One Twitter user wrote, "Vaccines are not perfect - but they are a thousand times better than the alternative such as getting a deadly virus and spreading it. Just get vaccinated if you care about yourself and others." Another wrote, "He'll be the next one we see in ICU. What a dolt to throw all that away for something so crazy."

One comment read, "Seven kids no pension he's gonna regret it." One person shared, "Trump will rehire him." Another twitted, "I'd like to know how much he got from the GOP to do that. Probably twice what his pension was worth."