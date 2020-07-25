A shooting incident at the US Air Force's Hurlburt Field base in Florida has killed a person and left one more injured. The incident was a "domestic armed disturbance," according to the statement issued by the airforce base.

However, the Air Force has withheld the identity of the deceased until after the next of kin will be notified. They also did not identify the person taken to a local hospital. The release did not include information about the kind of injuries and what was sustained by the person taken to the hospital.

Investigation Launched

"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. The injured person has been transported to a local hospital," the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Office of Special Investigations launched its investigation on the incident. The incident also involved an "active shooter," and the gunfire was limited to domestic disputes.

Condolences

Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing took to Facebook to express her condolences.

She wrote, "My condolences go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy. Today there was an armed domestic disturbance on our base leaving one dead and one injured. The 1st Special Operations Wing does not condone domestic violence. We constantly work to mitigate this needless violence through our on-base resources and programs that are offered to all Hurlburt Field members.

"I greatly appreciate the outstanding response by our Defenders, Medics, and the Okaloosa County Sheriffs. I am thankful to the community for your continued support of our airmen and families during this time."

(With agency inputs)