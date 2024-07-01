Uruguay vs USA Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

The USA will face Uruguay in their final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday. The American team, known as the Star and Stripes, currently holds second place in Group C, having earned three points from their first two matches.

They started on a confident note with a 2-0 win over Bolivia but soon suffered a 2-1 defeat against Panama. Uruguay, already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals, has the opportunity to top the group with a win. Marcelo Bielsa's squad began with a 3-1 win over Panama and followed up with a commanding 5-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday.

One Step Away from Quarterfinals

The USA is tied on points with Panama but maintains a higher position in the standings due to superior goal difference. Moreover, the USMNT will face Uruguay without Tim Weah, who received a red card early in their defeat against Panama.

There's uncertainty whether Matt Turner will recover in time, as he was substituted early due to injury in the same match. Uruguay, currently leading Group C with 6 points and a +7 goal difference, is in top form.

Uruguay can thus approach their upcoming match with a relaxed mindset, possibly allowing Bielsa to rest key players ahead of the knockout stages. Their convincing victories in both group games, including a dominant 5-0 win over Bolivia, have positioned them comfortably atop Group C.

Bielsa's tactical approach was evident in their last match, with five different players finding the net. With their strong goal difference, Uruguay is not overly worried about losing their top spot, even in the event of a significant defeat to the USA combined with a substantial win for Panama against Bolivia.

Therefore, Bielsa's squad is set to maintain their leadership in the group and secure top position for the first time since 2019. For the USMNT to advance, they must secure a win and hope Panama does not win convincingly enough against Bolivia to surpass their goal difference. A loss or draw would likely see the USMNT exit the tournament at the group stage.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Uruguay vs USA Copa America 2024 match will be played on Monday, July 1, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, United States.

The Uruguay vs USA Copa America 2024 match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Uruguay vs USA Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Uruguay vs USA Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Uruguay vs USA Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.