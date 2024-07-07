Uruguay vs Brazil Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Uruguay, tied for the most Copa America titles, will face Brazil in a quarterfinal match of Copa America 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. The winner of the thrilling encounter will progress to meet the winner of the quarterfinal between Colombia and Panama in the semifinals.

Brazil enters this match as the unexpected underdog. Despite remaining unbeaten in the group stage, their failure to defeat Colombia in the final match of the opening round resulted in them finishing second in Group D. Uruguay, the standout performers of the tournament thus far, have won all three of their group stage matches, amassing a total score of 9-1.

Old Rivals Lock Horns

The South American powerhouses have a history of facing each other numerous times, with their latest encounter taking place on October 17, 2023, when Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

Under Dorival Junior, Brazil has maintained an impressive record but faced setbacks with two draws in their three matches.

Uruguay has stood out in the tournament, topping Group C with Marcelo Bielsa's team displaying strong offense and defense. With 10 wins out of 15 games under Bielsa, La Celeste aims for their 16th Copa America title, surpassing Argentina's record.

Brazil, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistency, settling for a 1-1 draw against Colombia that placed them second in Group D. Despite a positive history against Uruguay, winning nine of their last 13 encounters, Brazil must perform exceptionally to overcome Uruguay's current form.

The last encounter between these teams was in October last year, where Uruguay clinched a 2-0 win in World Cup qualifying. Keep an eye on Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, who scored the winning goal against the USA recently, and Brazil's Raphinha, aiming to add more goals to his impressive tournament tally.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be played on Saturday, July 6, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match begins at 10pm ET, 10pm (Argentina time), 3am BST and 6:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Brazil vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.