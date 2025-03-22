Uruguay vs Argentina Live Streaming: How to Watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

Defending World Cup winners Argentina travel to Uruguay on Friday, with Lionel Scaloni's team looking to edge closer to securing a spot in the 2026 tournament. However, they will be without Lionel Messi for this match. Argentina lead the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, holding a comfortable five-point advantage over second-place Uruguay.

A win in Montevideo, and defeats for Bolivia and Venezuela, would guarantee Argentina a spot in the 2026 World Cup with five matches left. Despite Messi's being left off this roster, Argentina remain packed with talent. Scaloni will rely on Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez in attack, while Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez provide midfield stability.

Argentina Clear Favorites

Needless to say, the Argentine the squad remains well-organized, settled and brimming with confidence and it will really be a tough ask for Uruguay to beat the defending world champions even without Messi. Argentina currently are confident and almost invincible.

However, Uruguay have been impressive under Marcelo Bielsa, forming a strong, balanced team. Darwin Nunez leads the attack, with Federico Valverde and Jose Maria Gimenez excelling in midfield and defense.

Uruguay started strong under Bielsa, winning four of their first six World Cup qualifiers, but their momentum has slowed recently, managing just one victory in their last six matches. However, they have only suffered one loss, drawing four times.

They recently navigated a tough schedule, managing a draw in Brazil, holding Ecuador at their home ground, and registering a dramatic win over Colombia in November, with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte netting a stunning winner in the 101st minute.

When and Where

The Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Friday, March 21, at 8:30 PM local time, 11:30 PM, 7:30 PM ET and 5 AM IST (March 22).

How to Livestream

United States: The Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on En Espanol on Telemundo.

The Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on Premier Sports. The game will be Live streamed on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will not be aired in India. However, the Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.