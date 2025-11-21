Uranus Will Shine Brighter Than Ever on Nov 21 — Here's How to See it!

Skywatchers are in for a cosmic treat this November, as Uranus reaches its brightest point of the year. The distant ice giant will shine at opposition, making this the best time in 2025 to try spotting the elusive planet—though you'll still need a telescope to pick it out from the star-strewn backdrop of Taurus.

On Friday, November 21, Uranus will be in opposition to the sun in the Earth's sky at 7:17 am EST (1217 GMT). based on the astronomy website In-the-sky.org. The weeks leading up to opposition offer an ideal chance to search for the far-off ice giant, which can be seen in the Autumn night sky from dusk to dawn.

It is theoretically possible to see the ice giant with the unaided eye under ideal dark sky conditions because it shines with an apparent brightness, or magnitude, of +5.6 around the time of opposition. (On astronomers' magnitude scale, brighter objects are represented by lower numbers).

Venus, for instance, shines with a magnitude of roughly -4.6 at its brightest. However, seeing the ancient world will be much simpler with a pair of binoculars or, ideally, a backyard telescope with an aperture of 8 inches (200mm) or more.

How to Watch Uranus?

On Friday, look east in the hours after sunset to see the stars of the constellation Taurus shining low on the horizon, with the Pleiades open star cluster's combined light glowing about 10 degrees above it, or the width of your clenched fist held at arm's length.

Uranus appears as a tiny aqua dot against the blackness of space in a region of the sky less than five degrees to the lower right of the Pleiades.

Even though this might not seem like much at first, it's crucial to keep in mind that you are looking at a world that is four times larger than our blue marble, located 1.72 billion miles (2.77 billion kilometers) from Earth, and has only been visited by one spacecraft in the history of our species.