Washington governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday, May 27 that the state will be easing restrictions on religious gatherings as the authorities move forward with the reopening plan. He recently compared Donald Trump with 32nd U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and he singled out Trump's "abject lack of leadership" as well as the denial of the science of COVID-19.

The 69-year-old governor who has spent much of his career studying and speaking about the global warming issue told the Rolling Stone:

"It's akin to Franklin Delano Roosevelt on December 8th, 1941, and for months thereafter, saying that Pearl Harbor was a hoax, and that the battleships weren't important, and that the Japanese were going to surrender miraculously the next Monday" adding that "That's kind of the scenario we have had from the current president."

Coronavirus in the U.S.

While explaining how the federal response to the Coronavirus affected the local ability to safeguard the state and keep the economy going, the Washington governor said that it has been "A major and continuing handicap to our ability to save lives in our state."

Inslee stated that at this time, the country has a president who says that COVID-19 testing is overrated when it is absolutely fundamental to the states' ability to reopen the economy. He mentioned that "I think every governor, Republican, and Democrat, has run into that crevasse of a lack of leadership," from an early refusal by Trump to use the Defense Production Act to contradict the public health advice from the White House experts, "To an effort to try to promote unsafe products. The list goes on and on. It's been like trying to run a marathon dragging a dead weight every day."

He also criticized Trump stating that he never imagined of a time when "An American president would urge American citizens to violate the law," which he did "consciously" as the President asked people to ignore the laws of Michigan and other states, putting people's lives at the risk.

As per Inslee, it is frustrating that when the experts, medical community and scientists mentioned that Coronavirus is a serious threat and it is not going away anytime soon, while somebody "Use the bully pulpit to say, 'It'll go away Monday,' and that you can use unproven products, and that testing is overrated."

"I've had some problems with other presidents, but I never thought I'd see the president stoop to that low level," he said. Trump urged people to violate the state laws of the states introduced by respective governors. "To encourage criminal misconduct is unconscionable, irresponsible, and is a good cause to be removed from office as soon as possible," Inslee said.

Eases restrictions on religious gatherings

Recently, Inslee also announced the plan for the state before reopening the economy. As per the phase one, religious organizations are now allowed to hold outdoor services with up to 100 people, following proper social distancing measures and attendees should wear face coverings. Phase two includes indoor religious gatherings which will be allowed with 25 percent capacity or with less than 50 people, whichever is less.

Practicing physical distancing and wearing masks or face coverings are required when someone is participating in religious gatherings. The guidelines also state that organizations should provide education to employees about coronavirus symptoms and have appropriate PPE kits available.