There are times when small doesn't actually imply 'weak' or less capable. In fact, in some cases, small is mightier than big, and this exactly seems to be the case with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite.

The 'Lite' moniker in the upcoming smartphone seems a little deceiving, because from what we have known so far, the Galaxy S10 Lite which is likely to be announced very soon, is turning out to be quite a powerful smartphone going by the high-end specs and the timing of its release. And if the flagship-grade specs weren't enough, another new leak regarding the S10 Lite makes it more obvious that the Galaxy S10 Lite could be better than the Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite's Unprecedented Technology

According to prominent leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10 Lite could come with an "unprecedented" technology that no phone has till date.

@UniverseIce, who has a very decent track record when it comes to upcoming Samsung phones has tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with an Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology that will be better than on any current flagship phone.

Galaxy S11 may also need it

Although the unprecedented OIS technology is mentioned only in relation to the Galaxy S10 Lite, it makes sense that the tech may also be offered with the upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 as it is rumoured or be officially called. We suspect this because, if the OIS technology is as good as it seems, Samsung would definitely want its actual flagship to have it as well.

OIS is the technology that helps keep photos and videos in focus by counteracting shakes and jitters. The camera optics or lens moves in opposite directions with the help of magnets and gyroscope to stabilize the image. But we're currently not sure exactly what will be different about Samsung's implementation of the technology on the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Apple's Sensor stabilization

Meanwhile, a few days back Apple was rumoured to be working on a technology called Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization where the entire sensor shifts to counteract shanking. But since, there no mention of Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization it seems that Samsung may be further improving OIS which would presumably result in better stabilization.

Improved OIS will help better night sky photography

The improved OIS could prove to be more useful on the Galaxy S11 as the upcoming Samsung flagship is said to be capable of shooting the night sky. OIS comes in very handy when shooting long-distance exposure which will be the case in shooting the celestial bodies at night, requiring you to hold the phone steady to focus, one small jitter and the distant stars will look blurry and out of focus. So, it makes complete sense for the technology to be included in the Galaxy S11.

However, we will have to wait until CES 2020 which starts January 7 to find out exactly what the technology is all about and whether it will feature on the Galaxy S10 Lite which is rumoured to be announced at the event.

Galaxy S10 Lite rumoured specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 is being touted to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone will be powered by the same flagship-grade Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. In terms of photography, the S10 lite will likely feature a triple camera setup at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary sensor a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The is being rumoured to have a massive 4500 mAh battery cell and 45W fast charging.