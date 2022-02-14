Unruly Passenger Tries to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight; Had to be Subdued by Fellow Flyers [Watch]

An American Airlines flight bound from Los Angeles to Washington DC was diverted to Kansas City after an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit mid-flight on Sunday afternoon. The rowdy passenger had to be subdued by fellow travelers and flight attendants as he attempted to open the plane's door and get into the cockpit.

The flight was diverted to Kansas City after 2 pm. A passenger on the plane, Mouaz Moustafa said everything was fine when suddenly a flight attendant yelled at a colleague to turn on the lights and the plane started descending 'very rapidly.'

Moustafa told FOX News Digital that a man tried to open the cockpit door. After he failed to do so, he tried to open the plane door. "He was trying to but he couldn't get to it. Then he tried to, he actually tried to open the plane door," an airline official said, according to FOX News.

The man had to be subdued by fellow passengers and flight attendants

Moustafa further noted that as fellow passengers subdued the man, the same flight attendant ran all the way to the back and grabbed a coffee pot, went to the front, and started bashing his head.

"We descended from 30,900 feet in less than 8 minutes as we spirals passengers struggled to hold the man. Everyone on the plane thought it was the end for everybody," Moustafa wrote on his Twitter handle about the incident.

The unnamed passenger was met with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies after the plane landed in Kansas City. FBI completed a detailed security check of the plane after landing.

An American Airlines spokesperson expressed gratitude towards the crew members who are 'consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,' in a statement to FOX News Digital.