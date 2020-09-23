A woman recently set out on her quest of proving that the coronavirus ort COVIDF-19 is a hoax as she walked around a hospital unmasked for a few minutes and recorded her findings that were later posted to the r/iamatotalpieceofshit subreddit.

The expose of the woman took place inside the halls of the Kansas Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She had small discussions with many of the masked hospital workers. No one in the video asks the woman to wear a mask that she interprets as proof that the deadly novel virus is a hoax and not a single person actually cares about the virus.

Woman Walks Around Hospital Without Mask

The woman also interrogates a woman behind the desk. "So I was wondering, like, you guys are pretty overwhelmed with the COVID deaths, right?" she asked as reported by Dailydot. "The numbers are rising, so I bet you've had a lot of patients come in," she said. The employee responded to her saying that she cannot talk about these things.

"I was just walking around the hallways, like, wow, it's so quiet. I thought I would at least hear a crying nurse or two," the woman said. As the woman's questions did not get any response she left the hospital and believes that she has proven that the virus is a hoax.

"Not a SINGLE doctor, nurse, or staff member requested that I wear a mask. Why? Because this whole thing is a HOAX, and you're a mindless herd member if you're not seeing through this bullshit," the woman wrote on her Facebook account where she shared the video, as reported by Dailydot.

"I was allowed into the nearky [sic] empty ICU and was not ordered to wear a mask. If that isn't questionable to you, you may as well carve out your brain and use that unused space as a fanny pack," she added. In June she also claimed that George Floyd's death was a 'hoax'.

The deadly novel virus has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 31.6 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 971,000 people globally. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.