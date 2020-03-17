Theatres around the world are either getting closed or limiting their seat capacity in order to encourage public safety to deal with coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

Comcast NBC Universal Pictures decided to make its movies available to watch at home on the same day the films hit the theatres globally. The company is initiating the move with one hour 35 minutes long adventure film "Trolls World Tour" that is going to release online as well as in theatres on April 10. DreamWorks Animation's "Troll World Tour" is going to be the first new Day-and-Date release film made available by the company.

Movies that are going to be available online early

The company is also going to make movies available early online, those are currently running in theatres by March 20. These movies include "The Hunt", "The Invisible Man" and "Emma". The films will be available for 48 hours rental period that will cost around $19.99 in the international market.

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," said Jeff Shell in a statement released by NBC Universal.

Free internet access

Meanwhile, Comcast who is the parent company of NBC Universal also announced that it will give free internet service for two months and increase the internet speed to support Americans through coronavirus pandemic.

Internet speed will be increased from 15/2 MBPS to 25/3 for all new and existing customers. And new customers who connect will get 60 days of Internet service for free. "We also know that for millions of low-income Americans who don't have Internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important," read the statement.