The motto of the Tokyo 2020Olympics and Paralympics has been revealed by the organisers on Monday. 'United by Emotion' seems to portray the message of unity in diversity because of emotions.

Naomi Osaka, who is one of the biggest tennis stars of Japan narrated the motto's promotional video. The 22-year-old tennis player was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother whereas she was raised in the US.

Naomi Osaka narrated the promotional video

"We are each different, and all so much the same," Osaka says in the video, which showed her entering the newly-built National Stadium surrounded by a diverse group of supporters.

"And in these moments we experience and these emotions we share, we change what we can imagine together." Japan, which has long prided itself on being homogeneous, is becoming more ethnically diverse and Osaka, currently 10th in the world rankings, is often held up as the face of these changing times.

"Diverse groups of people, by sharing their emotions, will become one," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said during the announcement. "That is the kind of Games we want the Tokyo 2020 Games to be." The motto will be displayed on the iconic Tokyo Skytree, the Japanese capital's tallest landmark, from Monday until March 25, the day before the torch relay begins. Some 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries will gather in Tokyo for the Olympics, which run from July 24 to August 9.