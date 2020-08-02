The Interior Minister of India has got admitted to the hospital after catching the coronavirus or COVID-19, he mentioned on Sunday, becoming the most senior politician in the nation to test positive for the disease.

Shah, who is a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a the head of the ministry that has been working at the forefront of tacking the deadly novel virus pandemic.

COVID-19 in India

India's coronavirus outbreak is the third-worst in the world behind the United States and Brazil, with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. "I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Shah said in a tweet.

Shah, 55, said he had got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of COVID-19. "My health is fine but I am being hospitalized on the advice of doctors," he added. An interior ministry spokesman said he was unable to immediately comment on when Shah had last met with Modi.

Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, who was hospitalized on July 11 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, was discharged after his latest coronavirus test came back negative, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)