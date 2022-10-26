Unilever Orders Recall of Aerosol Dry Shampoo Brands Including Dove Over Presence of Cancer Causing Benzene

Global FMCG giant Unilever has ordered the recall of its well-known brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, over reports that they were contaminated with benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

A report by analytical company Valisure had said that the presence of benzene was detected in several items, including aerosol sunscreens and as spray-on deodorants made by companies like Johnson & Johnson, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Banana Boat, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

According to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, some other brands which have been recalled include Nexxus, Suave, Tresemme and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, will also be recalled, IANS reported.

Recalled products are mainly those which have been manufactured before October 2021.

The reports said that the move had raised questions about safety of aerosol in person hygiene products.

Apart from Unilever's recall, several other similar products have been recalled in the last 18 months like Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s Banana Boat, and Beiersdorf AG's Coppertone, reports said.

The problem mainly arises from the propellants used to spray the personal-care products from the cans. Unilever said this was the case with its dry shampoo recall, the media reports said.