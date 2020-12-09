The Undertaker bid goodbye to the WWE last month at the Survivor Series. After three decades association with the sports entertainment, he took in-ring retirement even as the company is trying to use his wealth of knowledge by offering him a backstage role to help the young talents.

The legend, whose original name is Mark William Calaway, attainted unprecedented popularity with the Demon of Valley gimmick. The bell-tolling to announce his entry, the darkness and the supernatural element associated with his character made his character iconic in WWE.

In this incredible journey, the Deadman played over 800 matches and above 175 pay-per-view clashes. Probably, the 55-year old is the only wrestler who has been loyal to the company for such a long time. This association has helped him to earn big bucks.

The Undertaker's Net Worth

As per a report in Sportskeeda, The Undertaker has been paid $2M as salary for 2020 alone. The report claims that in his initial years The Undertaker used to earn approximately around $400,000-$700,000, per year. With the increase in WWE's reach, he started earning good increments in his salary with time.

In the 2000s, his base salary kept on increasing from $700,000 to $950,000. In addition to it, the Deadman started earning a lot from the portion from the merchandise sales, says the report.

According to multiple reports, the Phenom's estimated net worth is said to be above $20 million.

He is also into real estate business by constructing a $2.7 million building in Loveland, Colarado, in association with his business partner Scott Everhart called 'Calahart'.

The Taker, who resides in Austin, Texas, has a good collection of bikes that includes Harley Davidson models and Western Club Choppers. Last but not the least, he owns a 1978 Mercedes-Benz.