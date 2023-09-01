The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2 Counter Punch ending will feature action-packed sequences. Episode 12 will air on tvN Sunday (September 3) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the fate of Ma Ju Seok, who turned to the dark side after the demons killed his wife and unborn child. So Mun will do his best to help the firefighter return to life as a kind and happy person. He may go against his teammates to help the person he admires the most. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season showed the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members in the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become strong in this sequel.

Here is everything about The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 12, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 12:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Ma Ju Seok will struggle to fight the demon who entered his body. The counters may help him in the fight. It could be a good opportunity for the counters to defeat the evil spirits.

The upcoming episode will feature the various challenges faced by the counters while trying to stop the firefighter from turning into a demon. The preview for episode 12 shows the counters trying to help the firefighter realize his mistake. Meanwhile, Ma Ju Seok will continue chasing the evil spirits to avenge the death of his wife and unborn child.