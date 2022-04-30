Unable to Read, Biden Fumbles With 'Kleptocracy'; Says Will Accommodate Russian Oligarchs But White House Corrects Him

US President Joe Biden was trolled on social media after he repeatedly fumbled 'kleptocracy' while reading from a teleprompter during his speech in the White House on Thursday. Biden was seeking another $33 billion Ukraine aid package from US Congress.

The gaffe not only generated a lot of memes but also once again fired the chatter around his deteriorating health.

Biden To 'Accommodate' Russian Oligarchs Instead of Holding them 'Accountable'

The 79-year-old U.S. President who has openly expressed his displeasure over Russian invasion of Ukraine and repeatedly criticized his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, spoke about his seizing the Russian assets.

Terming the Russian oligarchs as 'bad guys' Biden said, "It's important to enhance our underlying efforts to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their ill-begotten gains. We're gonna accommodate them."

"We're going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin's kleptoc- â€” yeah â€” kleptocracy and klep- â€” the guys who are the kleptocracies. But these are bad guys," Biden said while chuckling at himself for the gaffe.

Later, the White House posted the official transcript of the President's remarks in which the word "accommodate" was struck out to confirm that it was "hold accountable" which Biden mispronounced as 'accommodate' twice in his speech.

Social Media Reacts to Biden's Gaffe

Soon after the clip was uploaded on social media, it caught everyone's fancy. "America deserves better," Executive Director of advocacy group America Matters, Jim Hanson, tweeted.

"@DrBiden, this has to end. Stop allowing your husband to be abused. For the love of your family and country, put his health first. Take President Biden home before it's to[sic] late," Vernon Jones, who is running for Congress in Georgia, tweeted.

"Joe Biden isn't well. This is an embarrassment to our country and the world. He can barely read. Everyone can see the look in his eyes here, he's lost," tweeted Clay Travis, sports journalist and commentator.

"Bold moves from the White House using 'kleptocracy' in a Biden speech," mocked Republican National Committee Press Secretary Emma Vaughn.

"That was no stutter. When Biden read the word "kleptocracy" off the teleprompter he had no trouble saying it. And at one point he started to say "plutocracy." Sadly, Biden has trouble finding the right word and then saying it. It's an age thing and it's happening more and more," wrote a user.