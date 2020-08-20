Unable to access your Gmail, Google Drive or log on to Google Meet? Don't worry, as you aren't the only one. Millions of users across the world have been complaining about issues connecting to most of the GSuite services, especially Gmail. The outage is being faced by users in the United States and parts of Asia.

The Google team in the United States has acknowledged the outage and has said that it is looking into the issue. Users have been taking to social media to highlight the problems they have been facing with Gmail and other GSuite services with #gmaildown already trending.

G Suite Takes a Hit

Gmail services have been affected in India and major parts of the United States, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia since Thursday morning. The outage has been there for quite some now with users reporting it as early as 2 am. The Google apps status page just updated to confirm they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive, while a quick look at Twitter or third-party web monitoring firm DownDetector shows thousands of reports over the last hour or so.

The issue is also affecting enterprise customers of Google. Users are unable to attach or access files or save draft email or send emails. Google Drive users are unable to share, upload or download files.

The search engine giant also said that users have been complaining that they are having problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs. There have been reports of many having issues uploading to YouTube as well. The company is currently investigating the issue and expects to resolve it soon.

Gmail Disappoints

Several users agitated with the issue took to social media to complain about the major glitch, with #gmaildown trending since morning. Many of them have also posted memes along with their post on the micro-blogging site. Google has a massive user base globally with the United States and India being its two main bases. The glitch comes at a time when millions across the world are working remotely, which makes this outage an even bigger issue.

However, this isn't the first time that such problems have been reported with Google. Back in April, users had complained of have issues accessing Gmail. Google had acknowledged the issue and fixed the problem. At that that the problem was primarily restricted to sending emails and it took more than the usual time to get emails across. Other Google services were working fine but this time the issue seems to be more serious.