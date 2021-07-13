Chaos and violence continue to surge in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the US forces' exit after 20 years. The UN has said that half of the Afghan population is in need of humanitarian assistance and a third of children under five are facing acute malnutrition.

According to Ramiz Alkabrove, the UN general secretary's deputy special representative in Afghanistan, the main reasons behind Afghanistan's degrading humanitarian condition are coronavirus, drought and war situation, reported the Khaama Press. He has expressed concerns over aid envoys being attacked and killed in the country. The UN official insisted that the envoys are impartial and should not be subject to attacks by armed groups.

'International Organizations Should Offer Assistance'

According to ANI, the Afghanistan's acting Finance Minister Khalid Painda has also announced a $250 million scheme for the betterment of the vulnerable people in the country. Painda also called on international organizations to offer assistance in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the Khaama Press reported.

The developments came after the Afghan government and United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) started a joint plea for humanitarian aid to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Added Fuel to The Fire

According to AFP, Afghanistan has urged European countries to halt forced deportations of Afghan migrants for the next three months, as security forces battle a wave of violence triggered by a dizzying Taliban offensive.

"The escalation of violence by the Taliban terrorist group in the country and the spread of the third wave of (Covid-19) have caused a great deal of economic and social unrest, creating concerns and challenges for the people," Afghanistan's refugees and repatriation ministry said.

Taliban Believes In Controlling Power and Not Sharing Power

The American troop withdrawal has worsened the situation in Afghanistan. The country is witnessing a re-run of the 1990s.

Experts believe that a civil war could start in Afghanistan with the militants carrying guns on streets and curbing the freedom of expression.

The Taliban claims to control 85% of Afghanistan and has drastically captured several districts. Foreign diplomats are leaving the country and nations like Russia and Turkey have closed their consulates in in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of the northern Balkh province. The Taliban is aiming at recapturing Afghanistan instead of rebuilding it.