UN Report Says North Korea Made Huge Advances in Nuke, Missile Warfare Last Year

  • Updated
North Korea continued to advance its nuclear and missile programs last year as it gained significant profits from cyberattacks, a UN reports said.

"According to a member state, DPRK cyberactors stole more than $50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia," Yonhap News Agency quoted the confidential report by the UN panel of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions on Pyongyang.

North Korea tests rail-borne missile system
North Korea tests rail-borne missile system Twitter

DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Seven Attacks on Cryptocurrency Platforms

North Korea carried out at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400 million worth of digital assets in 2021, it added.

North Korea ballistic missile lands near Japan waters, alarms Tokyo
Ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang. Reuters

The annual report noted that the North kept developing its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

"Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," the report, submitted to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, stated.

Singapore universities cyber attack
Singapore universities cyber attack (Representational picture) Pixabay

"DPRK demonstrated increased capabilities for rapid deployment, wide mobility (including at sea), and improved resilience of its missile forces."

The Kim Jong-un regime launched a salvo of short-and mid-range ballistic missiles this year and threatened to break its years-long moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing.

