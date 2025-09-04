UMass Lowell Campus on Lockdown after Active Shooter Carrying Long Weapon Spotted on Campus

The University of Massachusetts Lowell was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a possible active shooter on the campus. Witnesses said an armed man was spotted walking through the grounds and pointing what appeared to be a long gun at college buildings.

In response, the university issued a shelter-in-place alert, urging students and staff to remain indoors while heavily armed police searched the area for the suspect. Massachusetts State Police said they were aware of a video circulating online, but they have not yet confirmed whether any gunshots were fired or if anyone has been injured. However, the campus remains on high alert as the manhunt continues.

Gunman Inside Campus

Police are actively searching for an Asian man, about 5'5" tall, who was last seen wearing either a gray or white sweatshirt with black shorts and carrying what appeared to be a long weapon. He was reportedly spotted near the Riverview Suites residence hall on the university's south campus, prompting a large law enforcement response.

Massachusetts State Police and FBI agents have joined local officers, and there is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

Lowell Mayor Daniel Rourke said the city is "utilizing all available resources at this time" to help with the search.

Authorities are urging the public to stay alert, avoid the area, and take precautions until the suspect is located.

Police say no shots have been fired on campus, but the search for the armed suspect is still underway.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed on X that they are "aware of a video circulating of a person who appears to be armed walking in Lowell near the Riverview Suites on Middlesex Street," adding that both state and local officers have responded to investigate. They urged anyone with information to call 911.

Lowell Police told the Daily Mail that the search for the man was still "ongoing" just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Search for Gunman

A department spokesperson explained, "Police are searching for a man who was spotted near UMass Lowell with what appeared to be a firearm. No shots have been fired and no threats were made. The search is being conducted out of an abundance of caution. The search is ongoing."

Congresswoman Lori Trahan also addressed the situation, tweeting: "I'm actively monitoring the alert of a potentially armed individual near UMass Lowell's South Campus and in touch with local officials. If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from Lowell Police Department (Official) and UMass Lowell."

A university spokesperson told The Boston Globe that "Police from UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell were alerted this afternoon to reports of a male on South Campus carrying an object suspected of being a firearm. A campus-wide shelter in place order has been issued as officers attempt to find this individual."

The FBI is also on the scene, working alongside local law enforcement.

UMass Lowell has around 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with more than 3,700 living in residence halls on campus.