Growing up in the busy state of New York, Umar Ashraf, at a young age developed an interest in starting up a business of his own. However, he did not have much knowledge of the market and invested in opening up a property solutions company. The consequent misfortune could not overpower Umar and he continued watching out for opportunities in the trading world.

Umar Ashraf initiated trading for financial freedom and getting successful at it he earned sufficient capital to kick start his trading venture. Umar Ashraf, after founding Ashraf Capital opened up the Stock Market Lab to educate traders with relevant trading education and polish their trading expertise. Struggling traders have benefitted the most from the Stock Market Lab that today comprises over two thousand plus members.

Umar Ashraf is not only the founder of Ashraf Capital and the Stock Market Lab but also the owner of TradeZella.

TradeZella is yet another milestone hit by Umar, initially introduced to offer traders with a feedback tool and give their trading a whole new level. Finding out the best possible ways to benefit the community with his experience is what sets Umar apart from others in the same field.

Umar Ashraf firmly believes in strategizing to execute ideas. Rushing procedures and making impactful decisions without sufficient research can lead to failures. Umar, over the years, has become capable of flawless execution. There have been multiple situations where Umar underwent stress but smartly dealt with it through long hours of meditation and peaceful sleep.

Umar Ashraf has proved from his journey that he has remarkable know-how on tackling the stock market and considers it his responsibility to teach others from his experiences. Umar's YouTube channel has a gallery full of educational videos to help developing professionals in the field understand the stock market.

Moreover, Umar aims to motivate youth into believing that successful investment decisions are only a result of fearless moves. He clarifies that risk is unavoidable and it comes complimentary with trading so strategizing is the best way to minimize risk and aim for success,

Umar Ashraf, along with being a successful business owner, and a stock trader, is a famous YouTuber and Instagram blogger too. Umar knows how to make the best use of available platforms to excel in his field.