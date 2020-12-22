As Congress is scheduled to meet on Jan. 6 to tally the Electoral College votes, outgoing President Donald Trump is seemingly upset with top officials from his administration — particularly Vice President Mike Pence. According to a report, the President is concerned that Pence was not "fighting hard enough" for him and would validate the election result.

A source told Axios that Pence's role in the upcoming Congress meeting has affected Trump especially after a Lincoln Project advertisement that claimed the vice president was "backing away" from Trump. According to the source, Trump was of the opinion that Pence was "not fighting hard enough for him."

"Trump would view Pence performing his constitutional duty — and validating the election result — as the ultimate betrayal," the Axios report stated.

Trump Lashing Out At Advisers

Apart from Pence, the outgoing President directed his anger towards Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Secretary of State Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. A source told the news outlet that whoever is not in the "use the Department of Homeland Security or the military to impound voting machines" camp, the president considered them weak and beneath contempt.

Trump is seething at numerous people close to him while he "increasingly seeks comfort only in people who egg him on to overturn the election results." The president — who consistently made baseless claims on voter fraud — has only been cordial with those who convince him to overturn the election result.

On Monday night, Trump held a meeting with House Republicans in the Oval Office about voting to overturn the result on Jan. 6, according to the news outlet. He also lashes out at advisers who tell them they cannot state legislatures to withdraw their electoral votes.

'Fight For Trump!'

The report came after Trump posted a video titled "Fight For Trump! Save America – Save the World" on Saturday on Twitter. He also pushed for a "big protest" in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

"Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election," Trump said in a tweet. "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"