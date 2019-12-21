A Ukranian head officer of a commercial cargo ship has pleaded guilty to operating the carrier while intoxicated. The 51-years-old from Izmail, Ukraine, Vadim Humenyuk, pleaded guilty to being under the influence of an intoxicant while carrying out his duties as the head officer, or the Master, of the Rainbow Quest, a Gibraltar-flagged bulk carrier.

Rainbow Quest, 590-foot long commercial cargo ship was preparing to head to South Korea from San Francisco Bay after stopping for refuelling, at the time of Humenyuk's intoxication.

"I appreciate the outstanding collaboration from the San Francisco Bar Pilots, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Attorney's office for ensuring safety on our waters, and protecting the maritime public, property, and environment," said Marie Byrd, US Coast Guard Captain of the Port, in a statement.

Complaint and Arrest

A San Francisco Bar Pilot is said to have reached out to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Vessel Traffic Service personnel on December 10, 2019, in order to report about the intoxicated state of the captain of the Rainbow Quest.

A sobriety test was administered to Humenyuk's on the late evening of December 10, 2019, by investigators from the US Coast Guard. Another test was administered the following morning of December 11, 2019.

The Ukranian failed both the sobriety tests. Following this, he was charged with operating a non-recreational vessel under the influence of alcohol, in violation of 46 USC 2302(c), which is a Class A misdemeanour.

Talking about the Coast Guard's intolerance towards such misdemeanours, Byrd added, "The Coast Guard and our partners will not tolerate operating a vessel under the influence from any mariner, much less a commercial ship captain preparing to get a large cargo ship underway in San Francisco Bay."

Sentencing date and possible penalty

Humenyuk is set to be sentenced on January 3. He faces up to one year of incarceration, a maximum statutory penalty. In addition to imprisonment, he also faces a fine of up to $100,000 and an additional year of supervised release.

Not the first case of a drunken captain in 2019

While the Ukranian captain was charged for intoxication while operating the carrier under his command, he is not the first to be found guilty of the crime this year. In February, a Russian captain, of a commercial vessel, Seagrand, rammed into a motorway bridge in Busan, South Korea.

The captain was found to be allegedly above the permissible legal alcohol limit for driving the vessel when the 6,000-ton vessel crashed into Gwangan Bridge in the port of Busan.