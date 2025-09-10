Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Is Seen Looking Up at Her Killer with Terror in Her Eyes as He Stabs Her Multiple Times on Train

Newly released surveillance footage shows slaughtered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska looking up at her killer with terror in her eyes as he stabbed her multiple times with a pocket knife, while bystanders did nothing to help her.

An extended version of the Aug. 22 Lynx Blue Line train attack video shows the chilling moment Zarutska, 23, shrinks back in fear and tries to shield herself with her hands after the brutal, unprovoked attack allegedly carried out by Decarlos Brown Jr., a homeless man with a history of violent crimes. Zarutska is seen in the video curling her legs close to her body as Brown continues to stab her multiple times.

Brutal Murder Caught on Camera

Zarutska, who fled to the US in 2022, hoping to find safety after Russia invaded Ukraine, can then be seen curling up her legs, which can be seen spattered with blood in the video. This came as the FBI announced on Monday that Brown now faces federal charges in addition to the state murder case already against him — charges that could carry the death penalty if he's convicted.

About 15 seconds later in the footage, Zarutska collapses to the floor. In the background, a passenger's voice can be heard saying, "he got that white girl."

The footage shows several passengers frozen in shock and confusion before a man in a gray hoodie eventually rises to follow Brown down the aisle, while a woman in red glances at Zarutska before quickly looking away toward the window.

A few hero passengers tried desperately to perform CPR, while one man tore off his shirt to press against her wound, according to WSOCTV.

Another passenger ran to alert the train operator and get the train stopped. Police officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg department were waiting and arrested Brown as soon as he stepped off.

A trail of blood was left behind by Brown as he walked out of the train car before stripping off his hoodie. Earlier, he had been watching Zarutska closely from behind before suddenly pulling out what looked like a pocket knife and launching the attack.

Completely Unprovoked and Unreasonable

Brown, a career criminal with 13 prior convictions — including armed robbery — had been out on the streets on cashless bail and was awaiting trial when he allegedly murdered Zarutska. On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that Brown was being federally charged with one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.

"The brutal attack on Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte Light Rail was a disgraceful act that should never happen in America. The FBI jumped to assist in this investigation immediately to ensure justice is served, and the perpetrator is never released from jail to kill again," Patel said in a statement.

Zarutska, who had fled to the U.S. in 2022 seeking refuge after Russia's invasion of her homeland, is remembered as someone who simply wanted safety and a better life.

"I want to thank Attorney General [Pam] Bondi for her pursuit of today's federal charges, which are the first step toward delivering justice for Iryna and her family – as well as the millions of Americans who deserve to live in our great American cities free from being targeted by violent criminals," Patel added.

Attorney General Bondi, speaking Tuesday, said the Department of Justice would push for the harshest punishment possible, calling the attack a "direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people."