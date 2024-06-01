Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Likely to Attend Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue: Sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore this weekend, according to multiple sources. This comes after Ukraine faces a renewed assault two years after Russian forces invaded.

Reuters reported that security assistance for Ukraine is expected to be one of the key issues to be discussed at this year's dialogue, Asia's premier security conference. The delegation will include US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese defense minister, Dong Jun.

Two of the sources revealed that Zelensky would address delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, Jun 1. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, all of the sources declined to be identified.

No Russian Delegation at Singapore Security Meetings

Reuters also reported that the Ukrainian embassy in Singapore did not respond to its request for comment, while Zelensky's office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since 2022, there has been no Russian delegation at the Singapore security meetings.

On Wednesday, Zelensky, who is currently in Sweden, said that Russia was still trying to disrupt a separate world "peace summit" next month devoted to the invasion and that it was putting pressure on countries to stay away from the gathering. The peace summit is scheduled for Jun 15 to 16 in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy Wants Support at Peace Summit?

The Ukrainian President wants the peace summit to produce a front to support the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, which is held every year in Singapore by the International Institute of Strategic Studies for the last 21 years, will end on Jun 2.