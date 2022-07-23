Ukraine's Odesa Port Hit By Russian Missiles; Video Shows Terminal Infrastructure Engulfing in Flames (WATCH)

Ukraine's Odesa Port was hit by Russian missiles on Saturday, a day after Moscow agreed to a key grain deal backed by the UN. Millions of tons of grain are stuck at the port due to Russia's blockade.

The terminal infrastructure was hit by Russia's two missiles. The attack is being termed spit in the face of a grain deal.

Under the deal, Russia agreed to resume Ukrainian grain exports via sea.

Putin's Spit In The Face Of Guterres, Erdogan

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko stated that the missile strike is Russian President Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach an agreement, according to AFP.

Ukraine's Air Defense System Shot Down Two Missiles

The port was attacked by two Kalibr missiles while Ukraine's air defense system shot down two missiles.

On Friday, Moscow and Kyiv signed a key deal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The deal envisioned safe passage of Ukrainian grain from three southwestern ports in Odesa Oblast, including the one in Odesa, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Videos that emerged on the internet show damaged facilities at the Odesa port and large plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Another video also shows two projectiles being hit by Ukraine's air defense system over Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that no matter what Russia says, it will definitely find out ways not to implement the grain deal.

In a video posted on Telegram, Zelensky said, 'This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it."

The attack didn't cause any significant damage to the port. But it damaged houses around the port after causing a small fire. No casualties have been reported in the attack and the grain storage area was also safe.

