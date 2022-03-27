Ukraine War: Ruthless Russian General Mikhail Mizintsev Allegedly Killed 300 People in Theatre Bombing

Thousands of innocent people have lost their lives in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war as Russian troops have been bombing cities in Ukraine everyday. According to media reports, around 300 people have been killed after a theatre in Mariupol was blown up by Russian soldiers on March 16, 2022. Reportedly, the theatre was being used as a shelter for children.

However, a newly released horrifying graphic video has given a clear picture of the severity of the destruction, while authorities claimed that Mikhail Mizintsev, who is dubbed the Butcher of Mariupol, is behind a the bombing incident.

Russian General Mizintsev has allegedly killed around 300 people in the Mariupol theatre bombing. "Unfortunately, we start this day with bad news. Eyewitnesses reported that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theater," the city's council shared on social media platform about the March 16 Mariupol bombing.

"I do not want to believe in this horror ... I want to believe that everyone managed to escape," the city's council added. Moreover, Mizintsev, who has been the 'Butcher of Mariupol' this week by Ukraine's ex-ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, has been accused of being the mastermind behind the maternity hospital bombing as well as shelling of an art school that was used by Ukrainians as a bomb shelter.

According to reports, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko has said that 20,000-30,000 residents have been forcibly evacuated from Mariupol to Russia, Russian-occupied areas. The Kyiv Independent has reported that about 60,000 have been evacuated to Ukraine, according to Boichenko, who added that 50% of the city's 540,000 residents have left since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war on February 24, 2022.

Moreover, The Kyiv Independent has reported that an oil depot in Rivne Oblast has been completely destroyed by Russian missile strike. According to the media outlet, Rivne Oblast Governor Vitaliy Koval has told TV channel Espresso on March 27 that there had been no casualties as a result of the March 26 airstrike at the oil depot in the city of Dubno.

