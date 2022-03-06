Ukraine War: Russian Troops Bomb Civilians Fleeing Mariupol During Ceasefire; Target 'Evacuation Points'

Russia and Ukraine agreed on a temporary ceasefire in the city of Mariupol to provide humanitarian corridors for the civilians to flee the war-torn region on Saturday. However, images that emerged on social media showed the aftermath of heavy bombardment by the Russian forces on the evacuating civilians despite a ceasefire in Mariupol.

After Russian troops defied the 'promised' ceasefire, Kyiv canceled the planned evacuation of more than 200,000 civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday. People were told to take shelter by the local authorities.

"When the people organized in evacuation points, they [Russians] started an attack on evacuation points. Not all the city. Just evacuation points," an official told NPR. President Zelensky's office stated that talks to establish a ceasefire and ensure the humanitarian corridor originally agreed for five hours between 12 pm and 5 pm local time are underway.

'No One was using the Humanitarian Corridor'

"The Russians are continuing to bomb us and use artillery. It is crazy. There is no ceasefire in Mariupol and there is no ceasefire all along the route. Our civilians are ready to escape but they cannot escape under shelling," Mariupol's deputy mayor, Serhiy Orlov told BBC.

On the other hand, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the firing took place from both communities against the Kremlin positions and that 'no one' was using either of the two humanitarian corridors provided. The ministry also alleged that Ukraine's 'Nationalists' stopped the civilians from leaving, according to the RIA news agency.

Hospitals have No Power or Heat

A baby boy was killed in the Russian shelling in Mariupol during the ceasefire. Images of a distraught mother, Marina Yatsko embracing her baby boy's lifeless body laid out on a stretcher in a hospital broke hearts all over the internet.

A visibly shocked and traumatized medical worker was seen sitting on the floor of the hospital after failing to save the 18-month-old. Doctors in the hospital relied upon natural light coming in from windows and cell phone torches to tend to the wounds of the injured soldiers in Mariupol.

"We have some issues with supplies, not enough analgesics. We've worked more than a week without a break," Dr. Evgeniy said, adding that the hospital had no power or heat.