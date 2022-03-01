Ukraine War: Eerie 'Bright-Red X' Symbols Spotted on Multiple Buildings in Ukraine as People Fear Them to Be Bombing Targets

Ukrainian authorities have claimed that strange eerie symbols have been popping up on potential prime Russian attack targets in Ukraine, something which is being done by Russian saboteurs. According to the authorities, eerie symbols like bright red X-marks-the-spot have been spotted on buildings and even gas pipes across Ukraine. It is believed that these places will be targeted by the Russians during their attacks.

Officials have now put citizens on high alert and have asked them to keep a watch and report sighting of any such symbol. The have said that any suspicious symbol or characters on buildings or prominent locations should be immediately reported.

Strange Signs

Authorities are also urging residents to be on the lookout for unusual individuals prowling their communities, who may be leaving aerial hints for their Russian associates. "The city authorities are asking the residents of high-rise buildings, who have access to the roof access, to urgently check the roofs for signs,'' officials the city of Kyiv, the country's capital, recently wrote in a Facebook post.

"If any marks are found, please cover them with earth or cover them with something." The suggestion of covering the eerie symbols is to hide it from ariel view so that Russian jets aren't able to spot them during air raids or bombing.

In a post on the social media site, Alexander Tretyak, the mayor of Rivne in western Ukraine, reiterated the fears.

"URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT! I ask the heads of condominiums to close all attics. If you or the occupants of the house notice in the entrance, on the roof, near the houses of unknown persons, the mark of the label â€“ immediately inform law enforcement,'' Tretyak said.

"URGENTLY inspect your roofs, in case you find marks, paint them and close the access to the roofs.''

High Alert

Kyiv has been the target of Russian army and air force since the day the war broke between the two neighboring nations. The symbols too have been spotted the most in Kyiv. Many individuals, who have joined Ukraine's armed forces are helping in locating such symbols.

People are attempting to hide up the symbols and screen out infiltrators, according to a Kyiv resident who spoke to the Australian AP. "Many people, even youngsters, are roaming around the streets seeking for these symbols," Anastasia Russo, 25, said. "We're doing everything we can to make sure they're taken care of."

The sighting of the eerie symbols come as Kyiv continues to suffer heavy bombing. On Monday Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, claimed that Russia dropped a vacuum bomb on Kyiv, which is against the international convention.

Also, Ukraine has accused Russia of dropping a cluster bomb on Kharkiv, the second largest city of the country.

In a late night address directed at Russia on Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky said there would "definitely be an international tribunal" for what he said was a "violation of all conventions" and added that "no one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people."