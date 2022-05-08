Ukraine School Shelter Bombed in Lushank; High Casualties Feared as Russians Hit Building Where 'Entire Village Was Hiding'

Russia has bombed a school in Ukraine's Lushank region where nearly 100 people have taken shelter, Kyiv officials have claimed. Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about 7 miles from the front lines, said Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration.

30 People Evacuated From School

Ukraine has started the rescue mission from the site and so far they have rescued over 30 people.

Hayday revealed that "almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not evacuate. After the social club was hit, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people," according to CNN.

On Saturday, Russia also fired six cruise missiles at Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa. Videos circulated online showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from multiple locations. The port was closed previously but now the UN has called for its reopening to the worsening food crisis.

Second Stage of Evacuations to Begin From Mariupol

Meanwhile, Ukraine has prepared for the second stage of evacuations from the Mariupol steel plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that the evacuation mission from Azovstal will focus on injured people and medics.

"Of course, we are also working to evacuate our military. All heroes who defend Mariupol. This is extremely difficult but it is important," said Zelensky.

Russian forces have blockaded the plant for the past one month. However, they recently allowed nearly 300 civilians to evacuate the site. Over 300 people including some women, children, and elderly people were evacuated from the site since the evacuation began. Nearly 100 civilians children are still believed to be inside the plant. But the plant could have the highest number of fighters as Russia has claimed that there are nearly more than 500 Ukrainian fighters hiding inside the plant.