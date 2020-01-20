Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters that the country will be pressing the Iranian government to hand over the black box from the passenger plane crash. The Iranian delegation is set to meet the Ukrainian minister on Monday.

The country is going to convey the message to the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami that the Iranian government should return the black boxes. Ukraine emphasized that Iram returning the material would mean that the country wanted an unbiased investigation of the crash.

"His main task is to apologize and acknowledge what happened. We hope that we can go a little further than just political discussions and discuss practical problems. Among them in particular is the return of the black boxes," Prystaiko said.

Iran is trying to analyze the black boxes

Iran had said on Sunday it was trying to analyze the black boxes from the airliner its military shot down this month, denying an earlier report it would hand them to Ukraine. All 176 aboard the flight died.

"At first they stated that they were handing them over, then the same person stated that they were not handing them over. This created some misunderstanding in Ukraine and we were starting to be asked: are they being handed over or not?"

Many of those killed had were Iranians with dual citizenship, but Iran does not recognize dual nationality and on Monday said it would treat the victims as Iranian nationals.

