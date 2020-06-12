Olena, who is the wife of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated on Friday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 but her husband and their two children had tested negative.

"Today I received a positive test for coronavirus. Unexpected news. Especially considering that I and my family continue to follow all the rules - masks, gloves, a minimum of contacts," Zelenka wrote on Facebook. She said she felt well, was not hospitalized, but was isolated from her husband and children. Ukraine has reported 29,753 coronavirus cases, including 870 deaths.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.5 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 420,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia.

