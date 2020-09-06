The pro-Russian separatists from eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with the forces of the government, injuring one soldier, the military of Ukraine stated.

The rebel forces started firing with a grenade launcher on the troops in the Krasnohorivka area, the military claimed in a statement. Rebel officials were not available for immediate comments, as reported by Reuters.

Ukraine Unrest

The Ukrainian military mentioned that the attack pointed out that the pro-Russian forces wanted to disrupt the agreement that the two sides and OSCE negotiators had reached for a complete ceasefire from July 27.

The conflict between the Ukrainian military and the Russia-backed rebels has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people since 2014. Major fight got over with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015 but the sporadic clashes are still killing civilians, separatists, Ukrainian soldiers regularly.

(With agency inputs)