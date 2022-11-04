An influential Russian senator has made the bombshell revelation that Ukraine sought Pakistan's help in making a nuclear bomb. Ukrainian specialists went to Pakistan and discussed technologies and know-how for creating nuclear weapons, Russian Senator Igor Morozov said. He reiterated that Pakistan and Ukraine recently held talks about developing nuclear weapons.

This comes after Russia alleged that Ukraine was making dirty-bombs to intensify the conflict. Morozov said the threat is real. Dirty-bomb is a kind terrorist weapon, a conventional weapon which uses conventional explosives like TNT or dynamite to spread radioactive material. The idea behind the dirty-bomb is to cause damage and spread fear and panic.

He highlighted the ability of Ukraine to produce a dirty-bomb but also contended the lack of financing as a fundamental issue. He told a press conference titled "Nuclear Provocations in Ukraine: Who Needs It?" that it was "part of the Ukrainian dossier special project".

The senator believes the Tochka-U munition could be employed with a low-power nuclear charge. He didn't exclude the possibility that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy discussed nuclear weapons with British and American allies.

Morozov noted that the US president, without the approval from the Congress, was permitted to use low-yield atomic bombs anywhere in the world.

Pakistan Helped North Korea

But these talks cannot be brushed off lightly. Pakistan is known to have helped North Korea with the centrifuge technology for its nuclear program. A.Q Khan, a Pakistani scientist, was held responsible for nuclear proliferation to Pyongyang. Pervez Hoodbhoy, a Pakistani nuclear physicist, had said that Khan single-handedly transferred all technology from Pakistan to North Korea, Libya and Iran as it was a high-security installation in Pakistan and guarded with very fearsome policing and military intelligence. However, some military generals in Pakistan have denied helping out North Korea. What word is that in return for the centrifuge technology, Pakistan received Dudong missiles.

In 2021, Pakistan was helping Turkey develop nuclear weapons. Reports highlighted Islamabad helping the Turkish President develop the 'Caliphate atom bomb' to fulfil his neo-Ottoman aspirations. And the China-Pakistan-Turkey nexus on nuclear proliferation also cannot be ignored. Pakistan is coordinating on capacity building of the three countries.

One of the Most Dangerous Nations in the World

Moreover, the US president Joe Biden had recently called Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations in the world". This was for good reason as it possesses nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

But Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan takes nuclear safety measures with the utmost seriousness. "Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements."

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state with impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Pakistan denounced the Russian senator's statements calling it "illogical". Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, the Foreign Office spokesperson brushed off the claims as mere rumours. He said it's without any rationale, and is entirely inconsistent with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

