The UK has witnessed the wettest February on record after three massive storms battered the country, it was reported.

In an announcement on Saturday, the Met Office said the UK average of 202.1 mm fell in February, surpassing the same month in 1990 when 193.4 mm fell, reports the Metro newspaper.

The news comes as storm Jorge brings heavy downpours, gales of up to 70 mph and snow, wreaking havoc on areas already hit earlier this month.

The Environment Agency has revealed that 127,000 properties have been protected by flood defenses this winter.

Some 15 rivers in the Midlands, Yorkshire, and Lancashire have also recorded their highest levels on record.

Left without power supply

Thousands of homes were left without power in Ireland on Saturday, while police in South Wales declared a temporary 'critical incident' earlier in the day.

There were six yellow weather warnings for rain, wind, and snow in force across the country on Saturday morning, stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

The rain has since eased, but wind warnings remain in place until Sunday, with the potential of power cuts and transport delays, as well as large waves in coastal areas, the Metro newspaper quoted the Met Office as saying.

The wind warnings were issued across much of England and Wales and were extended until Sunday afternoon in Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England.

The Environment Agency has warned the country needs to brace itself for "more frequent periods of extreme weather like this" due to climate change.

Storm Jorge is the fifth storm to hit the UK since December 6, 2019, and third in February.