UK Teacher who Showed Prophet Cartoon in School Fears He would Be Beheaded Like Samuel Paty

A school teacher faced the brunt of an angry mob after he showed Charlie Hebdo cartoons that depicted Prophet Mohammed to pupils during his class at the Batley Grammar School in U.K.

A group of Muslim students erupted in protest asking the teacher to be sacked and within hours. A large group of parents, nearby Muslims and religious heads and people alike from nearby Mosques massed outside the school forcing it to be shut.

As police officials had a hard time managing the growing crowd, the teacher along with his partner was taken into custody and given police protection, as they feared for his life.

The school headmistress sent out an email to all parents apologizing for the teacher's behavior and revealed he has been sacked and would cooperate in all legal inquiries.

It is now reported that the 29-year-old unnamed teacher's mother has also gone in police protection as there is significant risk of an attack against his family.

However, the teacher's father revealed to the DailyMail that their family is devastated due to the sudden turn of events and stated that his son regularly breaks down in tears saying it's all over for him believing he might be beheaded.

''My son keeps breaking down crying and says that it's all over for him," the father said and continued: "He is worried that he and his family are all going to be killed. My son knows that he's not going to be able to return to work or live in Batley. It's just going to be too dangerous for him and his family.''

The father cautioned about the impact that might occur taking the example of French teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded on broad daylight by an extremist simply because he showed depiction of Prophet Mohammed.

''Look what happened to the teacher in France who was killed for doing the same thing. Eventually they will get my son and he knows this. His whole world has been turned upside down. He's devastated and crushed,'' he said.

The teacher's father also revealed that his wife is petrified that the whole family is now a target and is in fear to even return home. He added that CCTV cameras are being setup at his home and the police have visited their residence asking him to stay safe.

Former Chief Inspector of Ofsted, Sir Michael Wilshaw, started a petition supporting the teacher and received around 70,000 signatures weighing on free speech in school campuses and lashed out against demonstrators who threatened the very fabric of a free thinking society.

He told a local newspaper: ''There's no excuse for the sort of demonstrations we've seen outside the school. It does raise a whole issue of the sort of society we are and the value that we put on free speech. People need to protect that. It intimidates both children and staff.''