Two leading separatist British Sikh organisations conferred 'Lifetime Achievement' award to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kartarpur corridor at the City Hall during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sahibzada Jahangir, spokesperson for the Pakistan PM for Trade & Investment in UK & Europe, received the award on behalf of Imran Khan, The News reported on Thursday. The event at the City Hall was co-hosted by the Sikh Network, Sikh Federation (UK) and Dr Onkar Sahota, member of the London Assembly in collaboration with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Sikh Federation (UK) is said to be a supporter of Khalistan.

Labour party leader Preet Kaur Gill, Deputy Mayor Debbie Weekes-Bernard, Satpal Singh, Jas Singh, Canon Mark Poulson and people from Sikh community attended the event. Sahibzada Jahangir expressed his gratitude towards the Sikh community for the award and said that Kartarpur corridor is a message of peace from Pakistan. "The Kartarpur Corridor reinforced the idea of Sikhs as a bridge between cultures and countries," he said.

He said that it was a matter of pride for Khan's government that "tremendous work" on Kartarpur Corridor was completed in the shortest possible period of eight months and it all became possible because of Imran Khan's love and passion for peace & humanity.