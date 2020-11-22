A 35-year-old fortune-teller who earlier predicted the Coronavirus outbreak and President Donald Trump's defeat in the US election has come up with a new prediction about the pandemic that has already affected over 58 million people and killed over 1,380,000 people.

The self-proclaimed psychic, Nicolas Aujula claimed that the world will continue to suffer because of the pandemic until 2022. The London resident also said earlier that he predicted Joe Biden will defeat Trump in the US election. As reported, he said that his visions range from being "very literal" to "symbolic".

However, many healthcare experts, even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have already said that the immunization process for the entire world will take time and the pandemic will last for a long time.

The Psychic and His Claims

Aujula said this year many people asked him about the Coronavirus pandemic several times. "I have visions of it plateauing after the new year and infection rates being right down to the point where they are under control by the spring", he said. The psychic also said that the panic and restrictions around the world "will go on until 2022".

He said that he developed psychic power in childhood but at 17 he had an overwhelming out-of-body experience where he saw his past lives. According to him, in his previous lives, he was an Egyptian queen, a maid, a lion, a deer, and an extraterrestrial being from another world. these visions inspired him to change the path of his career and train as a therapist for past life regression.

Aujula said that he knew about the events of 2020 almost two years ago. "Back in 2018, the word influenza kept coming to me. It stuck in my mind, as it's not a word I'd use. If I was talking about everyday life, I would just say flu. I saw it as a global disaster, linked to meat or livestock," he added.

While talking about his predictions about Trump's defeat, Aujula said the election was neck-and-neck but "it was surreal seeing my vision come true when Joe Biden finally took the lead." He then said that the Black Lives Matter protests, the dress singer Ariana Grande wore at Grammy, and overwhelmed the healthcare system—all these were part of his 2020 predictions.